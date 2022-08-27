San Diego Wave FC sign Jackie Altschuld to new deal

San Diego Wave FC announced on Thursday they have signed forward Jackie Altschuld to a new contract, through the 2022 season.

Altschuld was originally one of San Diego’s three replacement players signed during the month of July when five first-team players were on international duty for the better part of the month. She’s appeared in one match for the club thus far, coming off the bench on July 3 in the 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit and playing 11 minutes.

“Jackie has been in our environment for a few months now and has worked hard with an incredible mentality and is very deserving of being added to our roster,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney in a team statement.

The 27-year-old is a product of the University of San Diego, and was a first team All-WCC selection in her senior season in 2016. After leaving college, she played pro with Norwegian outfit Medkila in 2017, before moving on to Icelandic side UMF Tindastóll, where she made 17 appearances across three seasons and scored one goal.

“It’s honestly a dream come true,” Altschuld said. “To be in this environment has been absolutely amazing. I couldn’t have gotten here without my teammates and everyone on the coaching staff. Everyone has pushed and challenged me to become a better player everyday, and I’m just excited to do whatever it takes to help the team achieve our goal.”

Congrats to Jackie on the deal, and best of luck to her and Wave FC as they complete their 2022 campaign.

