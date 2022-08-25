San Diego Wave FC’s Makenzy Doniak voted NWSL Player of the Week

Makenzy Doniak played less than a half of soccer in last weekend’s 3-1 win for San Diego Wave FC over the Houston Dash, but her 36-minute shift was extremely influential, as she has been voted NWSL Player of the Week.

Return of the Mak



Cheers to @makenzy_allyson for taking home @budweiserusa Player of the Week honors pic.twitter.com/LHF3mNE2oL — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 24, 2022

Doniak had two assists in the victory, the game-changing goals. First, she had the back-post header sent towards goal on the winning tally, poked over the line by Amirah Ali. Then, she found Sofia Jakobsson in space as the Swedish winger opened her scoring account in the NWSL to wrap up the result late.

Doniak has two goals and three assists this season so far for San Diego, and she’s been a savvy pickup by Wave FC in their debut season, putting in impactful performances in limited minutes. It’s been great to see for the Chino Hills native.

Congrats to Makenzy on the honor, and long may the good form continue.

