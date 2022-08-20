Leaving Torero with a win: San Diego Wave FC 3, Houston Dash 1

San Diego Wave FC were back at Torero, for what is the last time. As the team gets set to open their permanent residence at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept 17th, they first wanted to leave Torero with one last parting gift win against a Houston Dash side that has been taking souls and looking unbeatable in recent weeks.

Houston Dash haven't been able to stop scoring recently behind newest addition Ebony Salmon, and it took just seven minutes before she made her mark in this match. Unloading an absolute rocket, and once again proving that the bets tactics involve her on the pitch at all times. Unfortunately, her doing so put the home side down a goal.

Luckily, Wave have a goal-scoring machine of their own by the name of Alex Morgan, and after some bouncing around in the box, she took possession of the ball, ignored the tough angle, and sent one flying past the keeper for the equalizer. This goal was just a little bit more special than the others, as it marked her 50th career NWSL regular season goal.

In this house 13 is a lucky number.pic.twitter.com/1UYni3iDwO — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 21, 2022

San Diego were looking to find a winner in the second half, trying to reclaim a share of their spot atop the league standings. In the 67th minute, it happened again. Great passing in the box eventually found the rookie Amirah Ali, who took her opportunity and scored her second of the season, giving San Diego the lead in the final 45.

Everyone say thank you @amirahali07. pic.twitter.com/NG1rfRigEe — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 21, 2022

In the 90th minute Sofia Jakobsson got the insurance goal for San Diego, as they created some breathing room for the final minutes of the match on their way to a win.

The win puts San Diego in a three-way tie for first place, in what is an incredibly tight NWSL table. With just six points separating the teams at the top with the squad currently just outside the playoff bubble. With only a handful of matches, the Wave will want to keep the wins coming, taking some of that momentum into what we all hope is a glorious postseason run. For now, the team enjoy the win and get ready to hit the road for a couple of weeks as the final touches get put on their permanent home.

