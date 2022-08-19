Every point matters: LA Galaxy 3, Seattle Sounders 3

The work, as they say, is cut out for LA Galaxy. With only a handful of matches left in the regular season, Galaxy had a tough road ahead if they wanted to sneak their way into one of the final playoff spots currently up for grabs. If they really wanted to make a statement and assert themselves, they'd have to overcome an experienced Seattle Sounders side looking to avoid a Fall without the postseason for the first time ever, themselves.

The new threads look good on @RiquiPuig pic.twitter.com/KowBw1CN6j — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 20, 2022

The G’s didn't wait around for an invitation to get the party started at home. In the first ten minutes they found their first goal, and the much-needed early lead in the match. A solid ball into Chicharito wasn't too threatening at first, but Chicha is the threat, and after a few nifty moves to get around defenders he put on a shot that found the back of the net.

DO YOUR DANCE, CHICHA pic.twitter.com/eAPefSYxGS — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 20, 2022

It looked as though Seattle had settled into the match and were just waiting for their moment to strike. However, that moment never came in the first half, and before the end of it Galaxy managed to double their lead. Victor Vázquez had what will undoubtedly be the goal of the week, netting the team’s second goal with an audacious effort from outside of the box, at an angle, that got over Frei to extend the lead before the halftime break.

QUE GOLAZOOOOO



Leo Vázquez in the stands is all the luck Víctor needs pic.twitter.com/AqsPxxocg8 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 20, 2022

If you expected Seattle to fold and just take the loss, you are clearly new to MLS, so welcome! For those of us familiar, it was not surprising when they scored in the 51st minute, to cut the lead in half courtesy of a strike from Kellyn Rowe.

That pesky experience showed its value as they used the first goal to power through and get a second in quick succession. A wild sequence ended with a ball into the box that found Ruidiaz who headed it home to equalize and turn the match on its head with plenty of time left for Galaxy to pull out a win yet.

Seattle eventually got a third goal courtesy of Jordan Morris, and it looked like the visitors were going to complete an incredible comeback for the road win. However, in the waning minutes of the match Seattle was called for a handball in the box, giving Galaxy what was likely the last chance at a point. Dejan Joveljić stepped up to the spot, and put us level once again with about five minutes of added time left to find a winner.

DEJAN CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT! pic.twitter.com/Ydj690HZl0 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 20, 2022

Seattle gave up a threatening free kick to the Galaxy for the final action of the match, but the G’s couldn't create a bit of magic with their final look at goal. Tonight’s draw may be disappointing considering how the match started, but it’s a better result than the alternative. As it stands Galaxy are in sixth place, just ahead of this Sounders side, meaning they need all the points they can get to further cement their place in the postseason. The team head East to face off against the New England Revolution next weekend, another in a long line of must-get-results-by-any-means-necessary matches to round out the regular season.

