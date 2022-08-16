LA Galaxy renew jersey sponsorship with Herbalife Nutrition

The LA Galaxy have secured a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal for Herbalife Nutrition to remain the main jersey sponsor and presenting partner of the club, in news officially announced by the club Tuesday.

The deal, first reported to be five years and to bring in “upwards of $7 million annually” by SBJ on Tuesday, is touted as a record-breaking extension for the club, whose previous deal with Herbalife was reportedly $4.4 million a year for the past 10 years.

“Herbalife Nutrition has become a trusted and valued partner of the club and their brand is one our players always wear with pride,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein in a statement. “We are thrilled to extend our record-breaking jersey partnership, which is not only the longest in MLS but also one of the most successful in regards to community impact and the contributions made towards the advancement of soccer worldwide.”

Per the club, “Herbalife Nutrition will continue as the LA Galaxy’s presenting, jersey, and exclusive nutrition partner. Additionally, Herbalife Nutrition will be an official nutrition lifestyle partner, and Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition, a state-of-the-art performance facility, will be available to the team during their preseason for training and sports performance testing.”

Herbalife has sponsored the Galaxy dating back to 2005, and have been the main jersey sponsor since 2007. Certainly the relationship has been controversial at times over the years considering Herbalife’s business model, but as the longest-running jersey sponsor in MLS, the longevity — especially with as lucrative a deal as this is — means there is considerable continuity in the club’s jerseys over time. And obviously deals like these pay the bills, and hopefully that results in good performances on the field in the years to come.

