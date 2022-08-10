This stuff kicks: MLS All-Stars 2, Liga MX All-Stars 1

MLS faced Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game for the second year in a row, and for the second year running, MLS came away the victor, following a 2-1 win in the 2022 edition on Wednesday at Allianz Field.

Both of the LA Galaxy All-Stars were included in the MLS starting lineup, with Chicharito — also serving as MLS All-Star captain — and Julian Araujo in the XI, getting their hard work out of the way early.

MLS took the lead in the 3rd minute, as Carlos Vela scored a close-range header off a cross to the back post.

MLS went to halftime with the 1-0 lead, and Chicharito and Araujo both exited the game for the break, and appeared to exit the exhibition unscathed, so good job by them.

Carles Gil picked up a penalty in the 70th minute for MLS, and Raul Ruidiaz stepped up to convert the spot kick and double the home side’s lead.

But Kevin Alvarez got Liga MX on the board in the 84th minute to make it 2-1.

If you care about All-Star Game results, MLS came out on top again, and it looked like a good safe night for pretty much all. Most important, Chicharito and Araujo put in 45-minute shifts and look like they’re returning from Minnesota whole. Good job by all.

The Galaxy are scheduled to be back in action Saturday, when they’ll host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park.

