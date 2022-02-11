San Diego Wave FC sign forward Amirah Ali

With the first official match for expansion side San Diego Wave FC already scheduled, the team continue to finalize their inaugural roster. San Diego Wave announced today they have officially signed forward, and Rutgers University standout, Amirah Ali.

Wave FC has officially signed @amirahali07. Excited is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/tWjTNHjq77 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) February 11, 2022

Ali was drafted by the Portland Thorns in the third round of the 2021 NWSL Draft. Her playing rights were acquired by San Diego, via trade, shortly after the 2022 Expansion Draft, and now she has put pen to paper and can officially join the squad ahead of their inaugural NWSL campaign. The young forward spent her 2021 season starring for Rutgers University. While there, she netted 12 goals in 25 matches.

Ali comes to San Diego with plenty of hype, and for good reason. While it might be difficult for the youngster to break into the Starting XI right away, don't be surprised to see her get quality minutes throughout the season. She provides another threat for the Wave up front, who already have USWNT star Alex Morgan, as well as Swedish sensation, Sofia Jakobsson. If nothing else, this will be a team that should find the back of the net more often than not.

