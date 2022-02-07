San Diego Wave FC face Angel City FC in NWSL Challenge Cup on Mar. 19

Preseason is fully underway for San Diego Wave FC, and on Monday, we got the first section of the schedule for their 2022 expansion slate, the NWSL Challenge Cup. This competition takes place prior to the NWSL regular season, and this will be the third year the league has held a Challenge Cup.

The games kick off on Saturday, Mar. 19, when San Diego will travel up the road to Fullerton to take on Angel City FC at Titan Stadium. That’s right, the expansion buddies/rivals in the making will square off for their first-ever competitive game.

Here’s San Diego’s Challenge Cup group schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 19: at Angel City FC (6 pm PT)

Saturday, Mar. 26: vs. Portland Thorns (7 pm PT)

Saturday, Apr. 2: vs. Angel City FC (1 pm PT)

Thursday, Apr. 14: at OL Reign (7 pm PT)

Sunday, Apr. 17: at Portland Thorns (4 pm PT)

Saturday, Apr. 23: vs. OL Reign (7 pm PT)

All of San Diego’s home games will take place at Torero Stadium, as previously announced.

Broadcast details surrounding the Challenge Cup will be announced at a later date.

The knockout rounds for the tournament will be on May 4 (semifinals) and May 7 (final). Who wants to see Wave FC in the business end of their first tournament? We’ll see what happens.

