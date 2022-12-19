LA Galaxy re-sign goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann

The LA Galaxy announced on Monday they have re-signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann to a one-year deal, with a club option for the 2024 season.

Klinsmann, 25, will return for his fourth season with LA in 2023.

Back for more in 2023 ✨



The #LAGalaxy sign Jonathan Klinsmann to a new contract.



: https://t.co/ytltq0mara pic.twitter.com/avaw0swoP8 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 19, 2022

“Jonathan continues to grow in his development to be a high-level goalkeeper, “said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “We are pleased to have him back and competing everyday to make himself and his teammates better. We look forward to the impact he can have in the team this coming season.”

Klinsmann joined during the 2020 season from Swiss club St. Gallen. He’s made 11 starts across all competitions for the Galaxy, serving in 2022 as the U.S. Open Cup starter, where he made four starts in the team’s run to the quarterfinals.

Klinsmann’s re-signing comes on the heels of the Galaxy announcing an extension for starting goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, also on Monday. It appears the club is prioritizing stability and consistency between the posts, and Klinsmann has done well the last two years in limited minutes.

