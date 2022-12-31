The best of LAG Confidential in 2022

It was a pretty solid year in 2022 here on LAG Confidential. The LA Galaxy signed an old star, he didn’t really pan out, the team did well until a midseason slump, then signed a young star and basically took off like a rocket. A late playoff loss against the local rival put a sour end to what was a pretty promising season for the G’z, and hope that they can build on this campaign, for the first time in a long time.

Meanwhile, San Diego Wave FC entered the NWSL and put together an absolute supernova of a debut season. The expansion team led the standings most of the regular season, finished third to become the first-ever true expansion team to reach the playoffs, won their debut playoff game, nearly swept the individual awards come season’s end, and were a breath of fresh air in the Southern California sporting landscape. To finally have women’s top flight soccer in the region was long overdue, but with a campaign like that, it was worth the wait.

As we wrap another year, thanks to Trebor Tracy for holding it down with me, and to contributors Ilkay and Stephanie, as well as photographers Brenton Tse and Nikita Taparia. Thanks as well to SB Nation for their continued support, particularly Jeremiah Oshan, and to the teams we cover for their help on various matters over a long campaign. Most importantly, thanks to all of you reading for your continued support. We can’t do it without you!

We dropped over 500 posts during a very busy year, and here’s a selection of some of the best:

