LA Galaxy sign Jonathan Bond to contract extension

The LA Galaxy announced on Monday they have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to a two-year contract extension, through the 2024 season, with a team option for the 2025 season.

Bond, 29, joined the Galaxy ahead of the 2021 season and has served as the starting goalkeeper throughout his tenure, logging 67 appearances across all competitions. The Englishman had previously played throughout the English league system, most notably as a reserve at Watford and a season at Peterborough United, where he was the starter.

“Jonathan has been a steady influence in the team for the past two seasons,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “We are pleased to reach an agreement to extend his contract.”

Bond was under contract already for 2023, but it appears as he’s maintained his hold on the No. 1 slot for LA, he’s likely gotten a raise and some peace of mind that he will be the option for the team in the years to come. Given the Galaxy have had inconsistency at the position dating back well over a decade, even to their title-winning days, having an automatic option can bring consistency to a team and that appears to be what the Galaxy are doing here.

