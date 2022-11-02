LA Galaxy 2022 Player Postmortem: Owen Lambe

Owen Lambe was the LA Galaxy II player in 2022 who made the brief move up to the first team, the right back getting called up for one game, the U.S. Open Cup win over NISA side Cal United Strikers in May.

Lambe signed with Los Dos in 2021 out of Cal State Fullerton, the Santa Barbara native only playing one season there due to the pandemic. In his rookie season, he was a fixture on the Galaxy II backline, and the same was the case in 2022, as aside from his one game with the first team, Lambe made 32 appearances, all starts, as he notched seven assists while playing both right back and in the midfield.

Here are Lambe’s competitive stats with the Galaxy first team in 2022:

Owen Lambe LA Galaxy 2022 Statistics 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Regular Season 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Open Cup 1 1 90 1 0 1 1 0 0 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1 1 90 1 0 1 1 0 0

Lambe wasn’t just a passenger in the game against Cal United Strikers, he scored a goal in what was a 3-2 win, so his contributions in 90 minutes were pretty important! Plus, getting a goal as a temporary call-up, playing in defense, has to be pretty special.

Owen Lambe's first goal for the blue, white & gold!



pic.twitter.com/JX129R0kWs — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 12, 2022

Here’s a more up close and personal view:

The squad was hyped for Owen Lambe’s debut goal pic.twitter.com/bi9SNJZj6M — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 12, 2022

So it was a nice night for the player, who’s now 22 years old. Can he leverage that into more first team action in the future? We’ll have to see on that front. If Julian Araujo is sold sooner than later, right back will be a position of need for the Galaxy. But will Greg Vanney and company turn to Lambe, or look elsewhere? We’ll see.

I think Lambe can pretty easily find a USL team next year if he wants a different path or if the Galaxy don’t want to bring him back to the reserve team, but as a depth option he could be intriguing, especially since he’s been training in the Galaxy ranks for the last two years. But time will tell on that front.

All in all, Lambe got a first team debut that most players can only dream about this year, and we’ll see what’s ahead of him moving forward.

