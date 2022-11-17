San Diego Wave FC re-sign defender Kaleigh Riehl

San Diego Wave FC today announced their first “official” roster move of the off-season. After releasing their initial roster moves just a few days ago, the team has announced they have re-signed defender, Kaleigh Riehl to a two-year contract.

Two more years of Riehly good defending — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) November 17, 2022

After bouncing around early on in her NWSL career, Riehl seems to have finally found a home in San Diego. After an incredible season with the expansion side, the team announced today they have re-signed the defender to a two-year deal, keeping her with the Wave through 2024. Riehl made 19 starts in 22 games played this season while recording 79 clearances, 33 interceptions and 15 blocks with an 81.9% passing accuracy. Riehl also scored a goal in Wave FC’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars on May 15 at Torero Stadium.

“I can’t think of a better place to play and to continue my development as a player,” Riehl commented in a video. “I’m thankful for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team in any way that I can.”

She’s signed to stay pic.twitter.com/qJs7TGaUqa — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) November 17, 2022

Head Coach Casey Stoney also had glowing remarks on the defenders season with the club and her excitement seeing her return, saying in a statement “Kaleigh Riehl has been an outstanding player for us this year, stepped in in incredible circumstances and performed really well and is very, very worthy of a new contract,” Stoney said. “I’m so glad that we got her signature and that she’s going to stay as a San Diego Wave player for the future.”

Riehl officially joins the roster of now 16 players San Diego have signed on for the 2023 season.

