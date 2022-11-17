Current (and former) LA Galaxy players headed to 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on Sunday. It’s a surreal tournament coming in, admittedly, between the competition being awarded to Qatar, a country with insufficient infrastructure that allegedly bribed officials like crazy to land it, and moving it to the fall to combat the blistering climate, exacerbated by global warming. In other words, it’s a lot.

In that way, it’s your decision as to how and how much you actually consume the World Cup, and if you are indifferent or completely turned off, fair enough. But if you’re looking for some LA Galaxy-centric information about the World Cup, here’s a couple thumbnails ahead of the tournament opener.

Here are the players present and past with Galaxy ties who are on the plane to Qatar:

Martin Caceres

The lone current Galaxy player headed to this World Cup, the veteran Caceres returns for his 4th World Cup with Uruguay. Here is their Group H schedule:

Next Thursday (Thanksgiving): Uruguay vs. South Korea

Nov. 28: Uruguay vs. Portugal

Dec. 2: Uruguay vs. Ghana

Former players

Uriel Antuna (2019), now at Liga MX side Cruz Azul, is on the plane for Mexico. The winger appears to be a favorite of Gerardo Martino’s so don’t be surprised to see him playing against Poland (Tuesday), Argentina (Nov. 26) and Saudi Arabia (Nov. 30) in Group C play.

The United States will feature former Galaxy Academy player Haji Wright, who’s currently at Turkish club Antalyaspor. Meanwhile, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter played for the Galaxy 2009-11, the final season splitting duties as an assistant coach as he began his transition into coaching. This is his first World Cup as a coach, and the U.S. will take on Wales on Monday, England on Nov. 25, and Iran on Nov. 29 in Group B.

