LA Galaxy to host preseason Coachella Valley Invitational again in 2023

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday parent company AEG will host the Coachella Valley Invitational, a preseason exhibition series for 12 MLS teams, in 2023.

The games will take place Jan. 29-Feb. 18, and in addition to the Galaxy, the following clubs are expected to appear: Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LAFC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

A specific game schedule will be unveiled at a later date, but games will again take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, where the 2022 games under the same umbrella took place. It seems likely that once again, this will not be a full-fledged tournament, but more of an occasion where teams will dip in and out, playing a few games in the span of the event.

The biggest change is that the organizers expect in 2023, the public will in fact be able to see games and they won’t be held behind closed doors. Ticketing info will be available on the Coachella Valley Invitational website.

“The LA Galaxy are excited to train and compete in the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “It is important for our team to play quality opposition in preparation for 2023 MLS season. We are looking forward to returning to this great event for a second consecutive year and welcoming our fans at Empire Polo Club for the first time.”

