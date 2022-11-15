San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Jackie Altschuld

Jackie Altschuld is one of the players on San Diego Wave FC with the best connections to San Diego, the midfielder playing NCAA ball at the University of San Diego, which plays home games at Torero Stadium, from 2013-16.

Although she grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Altschuld did have that connection to San Diego, and one way or another, made her way to Wave FC’s door during the season. After leaving college, she went to Scandinavia to turn pro, first at Norwegian club Medkila IL in 2017, then eventually landing at Icelandic club IMF Tindastóll, where she played multiple seasons and ended up winning the second division league title before departing.

Altschuld, now 27, linked up with San Diego and got her NWSL break during July, when she was one of three players signed as national team replacement players on temporary contracts. Altschuld came off the bench at Torero Stadium in the 2-1 home win over the Washington Spirit, and it was a pretty cool moment to see a Torero playing at Torero Stadium in the pros.

Here are Altschuld’s statistics with Wave FC in 2022:

Jackie Altschuld San Diego Wave FC 2022 Statistics 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Challenge Cup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regular Season 2 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0

Altschuld’s temporary contract was converted to a full first-team deal in September, and she made another appearance off the bench in the fall before the regular season ended. The sample size wasn’t huge, but Altschuld did have a cup of coffee in the NWSL in 2022.

Moving forward, considering she was signed well into the season and didn’t play a ton, I’m not expecting Altschuld to return to Wave FC for 2023. Having said that, we’ve seen players get signed to national team replacement deals at one club, and then another club reaches out to bring the player in down the line. That could happen here, or Altschuld may be a perfect candidate for a place in the USL Super League, scheduled to launch next year. So we’ll see, but the Torero made sure San Diego Wave FC had a local touch and earning the contract over the course of the year, while making her NWSL debut, was great to see.

