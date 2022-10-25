San Diego Wave FC’s Morgan, Girma, Sheridan on 2022 NWSL Best XI

The NWSL revealed the 2022 NWSL Best XI and Second XI on Tuesday, and three San Diego Wave FC players were honored with Best XI selections, in forward Alex Morgan, defender Naomi Girma and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

The 2022 @mastercard Best XI teams are on another LEVEL — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 25, 2022

San Diego had the most players selected to the Best XI, voted on by players, team owners, coaches and GMs, media (full disclosure: I was part of the media voting panel) and fans.

Morgan had a career year on the club level, impressive for a player of her resumé, as she won the NWSL Golden Boot as the regular season top scorer and tallied 20 goals across all competitions for Wave FC, leading the line with aplomb. She is a finalist for NWSL MVP.

Girma was the NWSL player with the most recognition in the individual season award nominations, as the defender is a finalist for NWSL Rookie of the Year, NWSL Defender of the Year, and NWSL MVP. She was also named to the NWSL Team of the Month every month except July, when she didn’t play most of the month as she was on international duty.

Sheridan posted a career-best goal against average, at 0.95 allowed per game. Stopping three of four penalties she faced in the regular season, the Canadian international is a finalist for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. This is Sheridan’s second NWSL Best XI selection.

All of the players selected to the Best XI will be given a cash bonus, so I guess lunch is on them! Many congrats to Alex, Naomi and Kailen on the honor, it is well deserved.

