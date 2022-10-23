How to Watch Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC, 2022 NWSL Playoffs

San Diego Wave FC will look to continue their debut run in the NWSL Playoffs when they face the Portland Thorns in the semifinal round on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park.

San Diego are coming off a terrific 2-1 win in extra time to beat the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium last weekend in their first-ever playoff game. Emily Van Egmond couldn’t have picked a better time to open her account with Wave FC, before Alex Morgan, clearly hobbled by a knee ailment, scored the game-winner in the 110th minute to book San Diego’s ticket to the next round. The extra minutes are not ideal for the squad, but at this point in the season, winning is what matters and the Wave done did that.

While the visitors will have a week to rest between games, Portland may be making their 2022 playoff bow with some rust, their last game coming way back on Oct. 1, in the regular season finale, when they somewhat inexplicably drew Gotham FC 3-3 on the road and lost the NWSL Shield in the process. I don’t know that I would put too much stock in either that last game or the long layoff, but combined? There’s a ton of experience in the Thorns’ squad but there has to be at least some concern about form entering this game.

San Diego will have to play smart throughout, as they’ve been torched by Sophia Smith in particular this year, but Wave FC also have the momentum heading into this game and that could spring the upset. If San Diego lose, the season’s done, but if they win, there’s just one more game left, the title game. Let’s see San Diego get the victory and continue to shock the world!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Kayla Bruster (foot) — OUT

Abby Dahlkemper (back) — OUT

Katie Johnson (foot) — OUT

Thorns:

None

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Portland Thorns will be aired on CBS Sports Network in the United States and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!