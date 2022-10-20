How to Watch LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, Playoffs: Preview, odds

The playoffs roll on for the LA Galaxy, and their next test is Thursday, when they head down the road to take on LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals at Banc of California Stadium.

The Galaxy continue to ride high, winning their first playoff game since 2019 when they downed Nashville SC 1-0 on Saturday. Yes, they needed the goal to seal the deal, which came courtesy of Julian Araujo, but that was a dominant one-goal win at Dignity Health Sports Park. Did you know, the Galaxy have lost just once since Riqui Puig entered the lineup? The sparkling Catalan could be the x-factor in a star-studded El Trafico.

Meanwhile, LAFC aren’t in as good of form as the Galaxy, believe it or not, but they did raise the Supporters’ Shield a few weeks back, so they aren’t exactly bad. But their last game was a Decision Day 1-0 home loss against...Nashville SC. So by the transitive property, the Galaxy are clearly better than LAFC! Great.

Of course, LA need to prove they are again better than LAFC. They’ve only won once at The Banc, but wouldn’t it be the best-ever El Trafico triumph if they ruin LAFC’s MLS Cup quest while they themselves get a step closer? There’s only one way to find out!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

LAFC:

None

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LA are (+320), LAFC are (-145) and a draw (again, it’s an elimination game, but a tie through regulation) is (+320). The Galaxy are underdogs on the road playing the top seed, but hello, this is El Trafico. This one’s all about vibes and riding the wave.

How to Watch:

Thursday’s match between LA and LAFC will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:25 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!