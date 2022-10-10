LA Galaxy to host Nashville SC on Saturday in MLS playoffs

The stage is set, as the LA Galaxy will host Nashville SC in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Dignity Health Sports Park. It’ll be an early game, with kickoff coming at or after noon PT.

LA’s 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Decision Day confirmed they would host their opening round match, and Nashville clinched their seeding right behind the Galaxy with a 1-0 win on Sunday over LAFC in LA. Now, Gary Smith’s team will be right back in California for their next match, and the Galaxy will have their first playoff game since 2019, and first home playoff game since 2016.

LA and Nashville have only met twice, both times this year, with LA unbeaten to date. On Apr. 23 they posted a 1-0 home win, Dejan Joveljić scoring late to win it. The teams then played a 1-1 draw at Geodis Park on Sept. 10, Riqui Puig scoring a penalty deep in stoppage time to save the Galaxy’s blushes on the day. Obviously this will be the first-ever playoff meeting between the teams.

The playoff format these days in MLS is win and advance, lose and you’re out, so the Galaxy need to get the win or penalty shootout win to keep their season alive. But now we know what’s on tap, and we’ll see how this group’s foray into the playoffs goes.

