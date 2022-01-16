San Diego Wave FC sign Duke product Mia Gyau

San Diego Wave FC announced on Sunday they have signed midfielder/defender Mia Gyau to their inaugural squad for the 2022 season.

Gyau, 23, joins after an extensive career at Duke University. Making her debut for the Blue Devils in 2016, she faced back-to-back-to-back injury setbacks, tearing her ACL and MCL during her sophomore campaign, before tearing her right Achilles the following season, and then her left Achilles the year after that. Getting a medical redshirt, she ultimately played through the 2020 campaign.

We’re excited to add midfielder/defender @mia_gyau to our squad. Welcome to Wave FC, Mia! pic.twitter.com/JC0DwdBZqB — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 16, 2022

A former U.S. U-17 national team player, Gyau comes from a multigenerational soccer family: Her brother Joe plays in MLS and has been capped at the U.S. Men’s National Team level, her father Phillip was a U.S. international as well, and her grandfather Joseph “Nana” Gyau was a Ghanaian international. So the sport runs deep in the family, and now she can join the ranks of pros among the Gyaus.

One expects this move will provide depth for Wave FC, but you never know, she may be able to earn a bigger role through training camp and the Challenge Cup. Training camp is set to open in a couple weeks, and we’ll see where Gyau fits in the pecking order for San Diego.

