San Diego Wave FC sign Sofia Jakobsson

Saturdays are for the signings! In an announcement today San Diego Wave FC revealed they have acquired the rights to Swedish forward, Sofia Jakobsson. The deal is a transfer between Wave FC and German side, FC Bayern.

While the deal is with FC Bayern, Jakobsson spent the majority of the 2020-21 season playing in Spain for Real Madrid. While there she featured in 33 matches, where she had seven assists with eight goals to her tally. While the team has acquired her rights, her arrival to the squad is still pending her receipt of her International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

“Sofia is a natural goal scorer and a proven winner at the highest levels of the game,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney in a statement. “She’ll bring yet another scoring threat to Wave FC’s attack. Sofia’s addition shows our desire to continue to develop an attacking team built on strong foundations. I am looking forward to working with Sofia to see what we can achieve.”

Jajobsson joins a growing roster of stars, playing alongside USWNT defender Abby Dahlkemper and partnering in attack with USWNT forward Alex Morgan. The addition of Jakobsson is a clear signal to the league that San Diego will be looking to find the back of the net, and often. With a number one between the posts, a solid defensive foundation to build on, and now a potent attacking duo up front, all that's left is addressing a midfield that's a bit thin at the moment. Wave FC are well on their way for an exciting, and possibly competitive, inaugural season.

