San Diego Wave FC defenders Dahlkemper, Girma called up to USWNT camp

The U.S. Women’s National Team revealed a 25-player roster for a training camp set to take place in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28, and two San Diego Wave FC players made the cut.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up San Diego defenders Abby Dahlkemper and Naomi Girma for the training camp. There aren’t any scheduled games during the camp, but it will serve as a last chance for players to impress Andonovski before the She Believes Cup, which will take place Feb. 17-23, with two of the three matchdays to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Dahlkemper was Wave FC’s first-ever player addition, the veteran a fixture in the USWNT backline the past several years and presumed to be a lock for the She Believes Cup if she’s healthy. Girma already has been called up to the senior USWNT, but she’s looking for her first cap, so this is a good opportunity for the rookie to stay on the radar for the upcoming tournament.

San Diego are due to start training camp at the start of February, so as long as Dahlkemper and Girma stay healthy, this will be a good chance for them to get a jump on their fitness ahead of the NWSL season. Considering these two could be the starting central defense for Wave FC in 2022, it will be good for them to work together and get as many reps as possible ahead of time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.