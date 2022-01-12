LA Galaxy II’s 2022 league schedule unveiled

The USL Championship revealed the full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday, after recently unveiling the home openers, and now we know the full slate for LA Galaxy II for their final season in the circuit.

Of note, Los Dos will face a handful of teams they’ve never played before — in addition to new California addition Monterey Bay FC, they’ll face Indy Eleven, Louisville City, Memphis 901 FC, Miami FC, Hartford United, Atlanta United 2 and Loudoun United (D.C. United’s MLS2 team). Variety is the spice of life, and after playing the same teams again and again the past couple years in particular, it will be nice to see some new teams.

Full LA Galaxy II 2022 USL Championship schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 12 at San Diego Loyal

Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. San Antonio FC

Wednesday, Mar. 23 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, Apr. 2 at Indy Eleven

Saturday, Apr. 9 at Phoenix Rising

Saturday, Apr. 16 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, Apr. 23 at Las Vegas Lights FC

Sunday, May 1 vs. Phoenix Rising

Saturday, May 7 at El Paso Locomotive

Friday, May 13 vs. Louisville City FC

Wednesday, May 18 at Memphis 901 FC

Saturday, May 21 at Oakland Roots

Saturday, May 28 vs. San Diego Loyal

Saturday, June 4 at Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, June 11 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Wednesday, June 15 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, June 18 at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, June 25 at Miami FC

Friday, July 1 vs. Oakland Roots

Saturday, July 9 at San Diego Loyal

Friday, July 15 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Saturday, July 23 vs. Orange County SC

Saturday, July 30 at San Antonio FC

Saturday, Aug. 6 at Loudoun United

Sunday, Aug. 14 vs. New Mexico United

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Charleston Battery

Saturday, Aug. 27 at Monterey Bay FC

Monday, Sept. 5 vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, Sept. 10 at Orange County SC

Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. El Paso Locomotive

Saturday, Sept. 24 at New Mexico United

Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Atlanta United 2

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

All Los Dos home games are scheduled to take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park main stadium, and while we don’t know about the TV schedule yet, all games not televised will be streamed on ESPN+ again in 2022. The new season is right around the corner.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.