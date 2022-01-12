LA Galaxy II’s 2022 league schedule unveiled

The USL Championship revealed the full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday, after recently unveiling the home openers, and now we know the full slate for LA Galaxy II for their final season in the circuit.
Of note, Los Dos will face a handful of teams they’ve never played before — in addition to new California addition Monterey Bay FC, they’ll face Indy Eleven, Louisville City, Memphis 901 FC, Miami FC, Hartford United, Atlanta United 2 and Loudoun United (D.C. United’s MLS2 team). Variety is the spice of life, and after playing the same teams again and again the past couple years in particular, it will be nice to see some new teams.
Full LA Galaxy II 2022 USL Championship schedule:
- Saturday, Mar. 12 at San Diego Loyal
- Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. San Antonio FC
- Wednesday, Mar. 23 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
- Saturday, Apr. 2 at Indy Eleven
- Saturday, Apr. 9 at Phoenix Rising
- Saturday, Apr. 16 vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Saturday, Apr. 23 at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Sunday, May 1 vs. Phoenix Rising
- Saturday, May 7 at El Paso Locomotive
- Friday, May 13 vs. Louisville City FC
- Wednesday, May 18 at Memphis 901 FC
- Saturday, May 21 at Oakland Roots
- Saturday, May 28 vs. San Diego Loyal
- Saturday, June 4 at Rio Grande Valley FC
- Saturday, June 11 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Wednesday, June 15 vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Saturday, June 18 at Sacramento Republic FC
- Saturday, June 25 at Miami FC
- Friday, July 1 vs. Oakland Roots
- Saturday, July 9 at San Diego Loyal
- Friday, July 15 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Saturday, July 23 vs. Orange County SC
- Saturday, July 30 at San Antonio FC
- Saturday, Aug. 6 at Loudoun United
- Sunday, Aug. 14 vs. New Mexico United
- Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Charleston Battery
- Saturday, Aug. 27 at Monterey Bay FC
- Monday, Sept. 5 vs. Hartford Athletic
- Saturday, Sept. 10 at Orange County SC
- Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Saturday, Sept. 24 at New Mexico United
- Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Atlanta United 2
- Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
All Los Dos home games are scheduled to take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park main stadium, and while we don’t know about the TV schedule yet, all games not televised will be streamed on ESPN+ again in 2022. The new season is right around the corner.
