LA Galaxy pick Callum Johnson and Chandler Vaughn

Tuesday was 2022 MLS Draft day, and the LA Galaxy had the best moment of the first round when they drafted Michigan State forward Farai Mutatu with his parents announcing the pick. In subsequent rounds, they selected Clemson midfielder Callum Johnson, and St Louis University defender, Chandler Vaughn, before passing on their final selection.

Johnson played two seasons at Clemson after starting his college career at Boston College. A regular contributor at both schools, he chipped in with a handful of goals and assists each season, including this past season in the College Cup, which the Tigers won. A native of New York, Johnson played in the New York Red Bulls Academy, and they’ve turned out many a good professional over the years.

With the 42nd overall selection in the 2022 @MLS #SuperDraft, we select Callum Johnson from @ClemsonMSoccer pic.twitter.com/U8e5ptxK7X — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 11, 2022

With the 60th pick overall, and with their final selection in the MLS Draft, the Galaxy selected defender, Chandler Vaughn, from St. Louis University. After beginning his collegiate career at Pitt, Vaughn spent the last two seasons honing his craft with the Billikens. In 2021, Vaughn started 17 of the 19 matches he played, finishing the season with one goal and two assists. The stout defender is no stranger to big moments, and will no doubt use that experience to settle in and make a name for himself with the Galaxy organization.

As expected, the LA Galaxy passed on their final pick of the 2022 MLS Draft. With three draftees incoming, the G’z have a nice influx of young talent to being to develop. Whether they spend time with Los Dos, or earn useful minutes with the main squad, only time will tell. The team will be hoping to have hit on at least one of these picks, as they continue to build depth as they push on for a more successful 2022 campaign.

