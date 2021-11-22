LA Galaxy to open 2022 regular season vs. NYCFC on Feb. 27

Mark your calendars, as MLS revealed the full slate of home openers for the 2022 MLS regular season on Monday, and the LA Galaxy will begin the campaign at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 27 against New York City FC.

The home opener is the second game we know of for the Galaxy’s 2022 season, alongside the previously announced first road game, on Saturday, Mar. 5 at expansion side Charlotte FC.

With the season kicking off on Feb. 27, the regular season will run to Decision Day on Oct. 9. MLS Cup is scheduled for Nov. 5, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is slated to begin on Nov. 21, so there will be no World Cup break as per usual because the scheduling of the World Cup itself has been pushed back several months.

More information on the full regular season schedule for the Galaxy will be coming out in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned when the full picture on the next season drops.

