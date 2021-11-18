LA Galaxy to face Charlotte FC in expansion team’s first-ever home game

One team will enter MLS for the 2022 season, in Charlotte FC. Guess which team will be their first-ever competitive opponent in North Carolina?

You guessed it, the LA Galaxy, as announced by MLS on Thursday. The teams will square off at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 5.

That is the only game we know of so far for the 2022 season, although we do know the season is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 26. No guarantees, but chances are the Galaxy will host a home game on that opening weekend.

Charlotte FC are a brand-new team, which has tended to fare better in recent seasons than USL teams that jump up to MLS level. Their head coach is Spanish newcomer Miguel Angel Ramirez, who has most recently managed in Brazil and Ecuador.

Playing an expansion team for the first time can sometimes be a lot of fun, but since this will probably be Charlotte’s second-ever game and their first game at home, it’s a bit more challenging, potentially. Still, if they aren’t ready for MLS, then this could be a great opportunity to play spoiler for the local crowd. Time will tell.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.