LA Galaxy II may not have had a successful campaign as a team in the standings this season, missing the playoffs in 2021 but remaining competitive throughout, but one youngster on the roster received a pretty important honor on Tuesday.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez was named to the 2021 USL Championship All-League First Team, the only Los Dos player honored on either of the All-League teams this season.

Hernandez had a stellar season, with 12 goals and six assists while leading the league in chances created, with 91. The playmaker also was a maestro at direct free kicks and also led the league in expected assists on the season, with 8.52xA.

All in all, the statistics make the case for his inclusion on this list and he was consistently strong throughout the season. Still, for the 20-year-old, playing on an MLS2 team that didn’t reach the playoffs out in the West, I’m still surprised he reached the All-League First Team, just because the voting bloc (full disclosure: I voted in the USL season awards, as I have for the past several years) tend to favor a handful of high-profile teams, and the sheer number of teams and players in the league mean it can be hard to stand out from the crowded pack. But Hernandez did just that.

Congratulations to Jorge, and hopefully this is just the beginning in his young pro career.

