Happy Thanksgiving from LAG Confidential

It was a year of ups and downs, like most of them are, and on the bright side, in many ways 2021 was better than 2020 was. Coming out of the pandemic, albeit slowly and in fits and starts, but the return of fans at games in person certainly warmed the heart, and a new, earnest rebuild of the LA Galaxy led to much optimism.

Obviously by season’s end, the on-field results weren’t quite good enough to fulfill that initial optimism, but seeing Chicharito become a top striker again was great, and there were several reasons to remain optimistic about the Galaxy moving forward even if 2021 wasn’t quite the year we wanted to see.

But on this Thanksgiving, we want to express warm wishes for the holiday to all of you, and express a few things we’re thankful for this year.

Obviously, while the pandemic remains a part of our lives, it’s fantastic that the COVID vaccine became available and hopefully all of you eligible and able to get it have done so. It’s nice to see family and friends again in person, and to get out to games again, of course. There’s much to be thankful for in terms of seeing the world return to some normal.

I would like to thank our staff this season: Ilkay Can, whose postgame player ratings were a hit again this year, and Trebor Tracy, a midseason transfer into the group who settled pretty quickly and proved to be an immediate asset. I’m excited about the future directions we can go in with this site.

Thank you to the teams we worked with, obviously the Galaxy organization in particular, for fielding requests, sending out materials and setting up regular media availabilities this season. Their help helps us do our jobs better.

And obviously, the biggest thanks goes to all of your who read this site. We truly would not be here if it wasn’t for you, so thank you, enjoy your holiday, and let’s keep following this wonderful sport together.

