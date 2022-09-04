How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are in a mad dash to the end of the season, and they’ll cap off a double-game week on Sunday, when they host Sporting Kansas City in the teams’ second meeting of 2022.

The Galaxy are on a four-game unbeaten streak, most recently playing Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw in Toronto on Wednesday. Douglas Costa opened the scoring with another free kick goal, and after going down 2-1, Riqui Puig scored a screamer in the 89th minute to split the points. Truthfully, LA could have used a win, but after nearly squandering the game altogether, it was a draw that felt like a win on the night. Now, they need to get back to actually winning if they want to get back above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

Sporting aren’t out of the playoff reckoning officially but they are essentially out and playing spoiler for the rest of the campaign. Having said that, they have had a real uptick in form lately, winning three of their last four, including a 1-0 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. Kansas City didn’t have to play midweek, so they’re on full rest, and the additions of Erik Thommy and William Agada in the summer has provided a boost in attack. Plus, Sporting beat the Galaxy already this season 4-2 just last month, so they know they can get LA.

But the Galaxy have raised their effort lately, and they know they need to pick up points in the final seven regular season games, and a win here would be a big contribution to the goal for the season. Let’s go!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

Sporting:

Gadi Kinda (knee) — OUT

Alan Pulido (knee) — OUT

Kortne Ford (suspended) — OUT

Tim Melia (hamstring) — OUT

Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Ben Sweat (back) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday morning, LA are (-150), SKC are (+330) and a draw is (+295). The Galaxy are big favorites at home, which checks with their recent form, although Sporting have been decent lately, so we’ll see.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and Sporting KC will be televised nationally on UniMás and TUDN and streamed in English on Twitter. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 5:08 pm.

