LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig, Gaston Brugman named to MLS Team of the Week

After a rousing win this weekend for the LA Galaxy, two players — midfielders Riqui Puig and Gaston Brugman — have been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 32 of the 2022 season.

Puig posted three assists in the 4-1 Galaxy win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. He’s the first Galaxy player with three assists in an MLS game since Landon Donovan in 2014 .

Brugman, meanwhile, opened his MLS account with a brace in the win, including the first goal to start the rout...

...as well as LA’s last goal on the night, and it was a beaut.

Both players, of course, are midseason additions and they’ve honestly really elevated LA since arriving. Long may it continue! The Galaxy are in the thick of the playoff race and control their own destiny at present, and hopefully Riqui and Gaston can continue to perform. Congrats to them.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.