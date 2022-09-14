Unkind hospitality: Vancouver Whitecaps 3, LA Galaxy 0

LA Galaxy wrapped up their brief road trip with a visit North to take on Vancouver Whitecaps. In terms of who needed this one more, no doubt it was the G’s. Vancouver is all but out of playoff contention, while the Galaxy have spent the last month knocking on the final spot, a win tonight would put them back on the good side of the line.

The first half was frustrating to say the least. Galaxy had five shots to Vancouver’s two, but couldn't find the target. They even kept over 70% of the possession in the half, but failed to capitalize while being on the ball so often. Luckily, they didn't concede a wacky goal, and were able to go into the halftime break even, if scoreless.

Despite clearly not wanting to on the offensive tonight, Vancouver still took advantage of clear chances when given and in the 58th minute they did just that. Ryan Gauld took advantage of a corner kick that resulted with a bouncing ball in the box, and once it fell to Gauld, he gave his side the lead.

The first touch and the finish @RyanGauld opens the scoring for @WhitecapsFC. pic.twitter.com/6tpffKGAD4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2022

The playoff fight got even tougher when the team uninterested in scoring got a second to double their lead in the 68th minute with some really good passing on a great counter-attack that resulted in the goal, putting Galaxy deeper in the hole.

This counter from @WhitecapsFC



Pedro Vite strikes for his first MLS goal. pic.twitter.com/Gfsk8SPTsb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2022

The Whitecaps rubbed salt in the wound late by adding a third goal, and that was all they would need for all three points at home. While only the first loss in four matches for the Galaxy, the string of draws previous means this one really hurts the fight for the postseason. The team will have no time to dwell, taking the field at home against Colorado Rapids this Saturday night. As bad as this feels, the team are still just three points outside the final playoff spot with four matches left to play. It won't be easy, but if ever there was a time to snap out of the slump and gather some points, it's now.

