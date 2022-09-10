How to Watch Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC return from their latest international break on Saturday, when they take on the Washington Spirit at Audi Field.

Two weeks ago, San Diego defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 in Portland, a terrific result that vaulted Wave FC back up to the top of the table. It felt like a statement win, but the job’s not done yet, and with 1st place and out of the playoffs separated by just six points, the season is far from decided at this point, and nothing is confirmed for San Diego.

Washington, meanwhile, haven’t won a game since the regular season opener, back on May 1. It’s a stunning slump for the defending NWSL champs, and frankly, San Diego should be concerned they’ll bust the slump here. After firing head coach Kris Ward last month, the Spirit most recently drew the Houston Dash 2-2, and even if it’s been a rough season, Washington can still very much play spoilers here.

These teams played in July in San Diego, with Wave FC winning 2-1. Bear in mind, that game came during the long international tournament season, and both teams were missing a lot of starters. So this game will likely look a lot different in terms of who’s available and out on the field. A morning game, a national network broadcast, this should be a big one!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

None

Spirit:

Tori Huster (leg - SEI) — OUT

Emily Sonnett (foot - SEI) — OUT

Kelley O’Hara (hip) — OUT

Andi Sullivan (knee) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Washington Spirit will be aired in the United States on CBS, streamed on Paramount+ and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 10 am PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!