How to Watch Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

Greg Vanney makes his long-awaited return to his old stomping grounds, as his current team, the LA Galaxy, will head to Canada to face Toronto FC on Wednesday at BMO Field.

The Galaxy are in solid form lately, three games unbeaten, and most recently getting a win in one of the toughest road games of the season for West Coast teams, a 2-1 result over the New England Revolution on Sunday. They’re on short rest, but the team is staying out east to cut down on travel time and acclimate to the Eastern Time Zone even more, and with the likes of Chicharito in form, there’s hope they’ve turned a corner on the season and can remain above the playoff line moving forward.

But the Toronto side they’re taking on are in a similar, if heightened, position, as they need to win out or come close to have a shot of the playoffs this year. Now under Bob Bradley, TFC have added a trio of Italians — attackers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi and defender Dominco Criscito — who have elevated the team instantly. But the team is very much a work in progress at the moment and it’s unclear if they can make up enough ground to keep their hopes alive. Still, their last result was a 2-0 away win at Charlotte FC so they’re feeling good.

The Galaxy haven’t taken a point in Toronto since 2013, which is basically a million years ago in MLS terms. They may not play there that often these days, either, and there’s nothing like a good slumpbuster to keep their mini-roll going. Let’s see if the G’z get the job done.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

Toronto:

Mark-Anthony Kaye (lower body) — QUESTIONABLE

Noble Okello (lower body) — QUESTIONABLE

Quentin Westberg (upper body) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday morning, LA are (+250), TFC are (-115) and a draw is (+290). So the Galaxy are big underdogs in Canada, and they’ll need to prove the bookmakers wrong with a result.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LA and Toronto FC will be televised locally on Spectrum Sportsnet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 4:38 pm.

