How to Watch New England Revolution vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

It’s a battle of 8th place teams on Sunday, when the LA Galaxy will take on the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in MLS regular season play.

The Galaxy are coming off a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw at home against the Seattle Sounders last week. While the game started great, with LA leading 2-0 at one point, the Sounders came back and led 3-2 in stoppage time, before a very late penalty gave the Galaxy the equalizer and chance to spare their blushes overall. A point is better than none, but sitting below the playoff line, the Galaxy need wins at this stage.

It’s a similar story for the Revolution, who are in a battle for a playoff spot this season under Bruce Arena. Their last game was a 4-0 battering at the Montreal Impact, as they just weren’t up for it in that one. With a bunch of players coming and going, including Sebastian Lletget traded out a few weeks back, they’re making moves, and their form has been more results than not lately, but they are also in a real contest to make the playoffs.

I think this game’s going to be tough, to be honest. The Galaxy have shown they can hang on the road, but the Revolution have the benefit of their home field and know LA can be got. With Riqui Puig hopefully in line for more minutes and a bigger role, and new signing Martin Caceres in the mix, can the Galaxy find the winning formula? Let’s hope they close the weekend with a bang, the good kind.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

New England:

Jacob Jackson (ACL) — OUT

Dylan Borrero (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Gustavo Bou (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Wilfrid Kaptoum (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Giacomo Vrioni (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LA are (+215), the Revolution are (+105) and a draw is (+265). So the Galaxy are close to a push, with the Revs getting a slight edge at home as both teams are desperate for a win.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and New England will be televised locally on Spectrum Sportsnet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 5:08 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!