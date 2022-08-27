The LA Galaxy announced a series of announcements concerning their coaching staff around the club on Friday. LA Galaxy II head coach Yoann Damet has been promoted to be an assistant coach with the Galaxy first team under Greg Vanney, while Marcelo Sarvas has been named Galaxy II head coach moving forward.

Damet, in his first season in the Galaxy organization, compiled a 9W-11L-6D record in USL Championship play this season, the team sitting just below the playoff line with eight games left in the regular season. Only 32, Damet has experience coaching limited stretches at MLS level as FC Cincinnati’s interim head coach in 2019 and 2020.

“We are pleased to add Yoann to the first team staff and appreciative of the good work he’s done with GII this season,” said Vanney in a team statement. “Like our player pathway, this was a part of the bigger development plan for Yoann as we brought him to the Galaxy. His skill set, game knowledge and understanding of MLS will be important for our players and team as we continue to build forward.”

Sarvas, 40, moves into pro coaching after serving as head coach of the Galaxy U-19 team, joining the club’s academy ranks in 2020. The Brazilian was a beloved midfielder of LA’s last halcyon period, winning MLS Cup in 2012 and 2014 during his three-season stretch at the club.

“We are pleased to name Marcelo as the head coach of LA Galaxy II,” said LA Galaxy Director of Methodology and Development Michael Muñoz. “As the Head Coach of our older teams within the academy, Marcelo has a strong understanding of our club’s philosophy and how to produce young pros. He has worked very closely with Yoann, his staff and the Galaxy II players throughout the course of the year and we are confident he will continue to strengthen the player pathway into the first team.”

As part of the promotions, another beloved former Galaxy midfielder, Juninho, has been named head coach of the Galaxy U-19 team. The U-19 team is set to play in the local UPSL, their debut game in that league this weekend. The 33-year-old retired from playing in 2020 and while his final stint with LA in 2019 was not successful, he’s probably the most popular non-superstar from the Galaxy’s three MLS Cups in four years.

Congratulations and best of luck to all three men on their new appointments.

