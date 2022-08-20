How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash

San Diego Wave FC have lost consecutive games in the regular season for the first time, and will look to get back to winning ways as they host a resurgent Houston Dash side on Saturday at Torero Stadium.

Wave FC suffered a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Orlando Pride last weekend at home. A penalty conceded — their fourth in as many games — was finally converted by an opponent, and that lone goal stood as San Diego did everything but get the ball in the back of the net. It was an ill-tempered match by the end for the home side, and Kailen Sheridan is out for this one after getting a post-whistle red card from the referee. Step on up, Carly Telford.

Houston, meanwhile, are on a roll as they are also in a period of transition. Juan Carlos Amoros is settling in as manager and he’s off to a good start, while recent addition Ebony Salmon has been lethal of late, now that she’s getting a chance to play regularly. Rachel Daly had been gone for England’s Euros-winning run, but now she’s gone for good as she transferred to Aston Villa. In many ways, it’s a new era for the Dash, and they are unbeaten in their last five games, and they’re now ahead of San Diego in the standings.

So this is a big six-pointer. While both teams could make the playoffs regardless of the outcome, with the table so tight teams really need to grab max points if they want to maintain their postseason berth, and it looks like it will be a mad...err, dash to the finish. San Diego won the teams’ first meeting, 1-0 in the regular season opener, but I expect this game to look a lot different. We’ll see if the goals flow on one or both sides this time around.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Kailen Sheridan (suspended) — OUT

Mia Gyau (foot) — OUT

Jaedyn Shaw (international duty) — OUT

Dash:

Kelcie Hedge (knee — SEI) — OUT

Makamae Gomera-Stevens (knee — SEI) — OUT

Annika Schmidt (knee — SEI) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Houston Dash will be streamed in the entire world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!