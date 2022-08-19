How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy have reached a crucial point in their season, and Friday’s regular season match against the Seattle Sounders at Dignity Health Sports Park is one of their most important games of the season to date.

The Galaxy last posted a very good 5-2 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at home last weekend. A four-goal first half pretty much put the result to bed, and while Vancouver made things interesting with two goals in the second 45, LA did what they needed to in order to shepherd the result home. But we’re waiting with baited breath to see if the Galaxy can actually build on a good win and find some real form, and with Riqui Puig likely to make his MLS debut in this game, hopefully that can happen.

Meanwhile, the Sounders most recently lost at home 2-1 to Real Salt Lake last weekend. They’re on a real skid, losing six of their last eight games, including their last two. They are in real risk of missing the playoffs for the first time ever in MLS, and LA have a legitimate chance to batter Seattle while they are stuck on the ropes, metaphorically speaking.

Speaking of the standings, the Galaxy are one point ahead of the Sounders right now. It’s another big six-pointer for both teams, and these are the results playoff chasers have to take to reach the postseason. Seattle beat LA 3-2 up in Washington early in the season, but times have really changed for both teams since then. Can LA win their first consecutive league games since early April? There’s no time like the present to get a run going.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Derrick Williams (personal reasons) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

Seattle:

Joao Paulo (ACL) — OUT

Obed Vargas (back) — OUT

Andrew Thomas (back) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LA are (-110), the Sounders are (+245) and a draw is (+290). The Galaxy are huge favorites at home, and in another true six-pointer, hopefully they get the points once more.

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between LA and Seattle will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:08 pm.

