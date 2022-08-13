How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride

San Diego Wave FC will look to put a tough loss behind them when they host the Orlando Pride on Saturday at Torero Stadium, in the teams’ first-ever meeting.

Wave FC were left smarting after a 2-1 home loss to Kansas City Current last week. In spite of yet another penalty kick save by Kailen Sheridan, her second in as many games and third in a row for San Diego overall, KC had San Diego’s number for most of the game and the home side left the comeback effort too late to turn it all the way around. While Amirah Ali had a nice goal, the team knew they were outplayed and have vowed to learn from it and come out stronger.

They’ll be taking on an Orlando team that has gone through major upheaval over the last year. In addition to overturning nearly their entire 2021 squad, including Alex Morgan, Taylor Kornieck and Emily Van Egmond, all with Wave FC now, the coach they started the season with, Amanda Cromwell, has been suspended indefinitely and former MLS player Sebastian Hines is interim head coach. With Marta out for the year and Sydney Leroux traded away midseason, the Pride have no “names” anymore, but don’t let that fool you. They are in 8th place, six points below the playoff line but with a game in hand, but they also haven’t lost in their last five games. With a mostly very young team, they are hard to beat, and their most recent match, a 2-2 draw at home against Angel City FC, was a testament to their never-say-die attitude of late.

So this is a hard one to handicap coming in, considering the teams have never played and San Diego’s form is kind of all over the place. They could use a win here to try and redouble their efforts to stay near the top of the table, but they’ll have to put in a full 90-minute shift to do their best to ensure it happens, otherwise Orlando could catch them.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Mia Gyau (foot) — OUT

Jaedyn Shaw (international duty) — OUT

Pride:

Marta (knee — SEI) — OUT

Abi Kim (concussion) — OUT

Parker Roberts (foot) — OUT

Carrie Lawrence (concussion) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Orlando Pride will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+ and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

