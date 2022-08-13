How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are on the other side of the All-Star “break” and back at it on Saturday, when they’ll host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the teams’ first meeting of the 2022 season.

The Galaxy most recently played last Saturday, when they fell flat on the road and lost 4-2 to Sporting Kansas City. Chicharito had a late brace, giving them brief hope for a comeback and in the long term, perhaps some hope he can get back in the goals column regularly again, but it was otherwise a total stinker of a match. The Galaxy are still near the playoff line but remain below it, and need to rack up some wins if they want to get to the postseason this year.

The Whitecaps most recently posted a comeback home win, 2-1 over the Houston Dynamo a week ago Friday. Lucas Cavallini came off the bench and scored the winner deep in stoppage time, and perhaps on the bright side for LA, he’s suspended for this game so he can’t haunt them in this one. Level on points with the Galaxy, Vancouver have lost just once in their last five league games and recently won the Canadian Championship, so their form is considerably better than the Galaxy’s five losses in their last six competitive games.

So this is a big game, and while the Galaxy have played reasonably well lately at home, they can’t afford to keep squandering games, especially against direct playoff chase rivals. Time to step up and nab three points from this game, let’s see if they can do it.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Derrick Williams (suspended) — OUT

Daniel Aguirre (lower body) — QUESTIONABLE

Victor Vazquez (lower body) — QUESTIONABLE

Vancouver:

Lucas Cavallini (suspended) — OUT

Deiber Caicedo (knee) — OUT

Brian White (rib) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (-180), the Whitecaps are (+425) and a draw is (+310). The Galaxy are huge favorites at home, and in a true six-pointer, hopefully they get the result they’re seeking.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Vancouver will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 10:08 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!