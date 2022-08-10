How to Watch 2022 MLS All-Star Game

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is here, as the top stars in midseason in the American/Canadian league will host the best of Liga MX on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The format of the MLS All-Star Game will repeat that of 2021’s, and while the LA Galaxy will have to travel a lot farther than their fortunate trip down the 110 last year, there are two G’z in tow for the MLS squad, in forward Chicharito and defender Julian Araujo, both getting their second straight MLS All-Star nod.

Chicharito is virtually guaranteed to start the All-Star Game, furthermore, as he was voted MLS All-Stars captain. But expect both LA players to get a short run-out, hopefully stay healthy throughout, and come back to Southern California in full health.

This is a friendly, of course, and hopefully it is treated as such, but with Chicharito hailing from Mexico and Araujo a Mexico international, there may be more bragging rights on the line for them against their Liga MX foes. Let’s hope it’s another night of good, clean fun for all.

How to Watch

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday at Allianz Field. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and UniMás. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm PT, with kickoff set to come at 5:48.

