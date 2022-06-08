San Diego Wave FC’s Christen Westphal shares her Pride journey

San Diego Wave FC will host their first-ever Pride night on Wednesday, when they play the Portland Thorns at Torero Stadium. While Pride Month means different things to different people, and there is an effort underway to undermine the civil and human rights of LGBTQ+ people, it’s also worth noting that for all the acceptance and visibility that has progressed over the past several decades, Pride is a different journey for everyone.

That is particularly true for Wave FC defender Christen Westphal, who shared a particularly emotional message as she revealed she struggled to accept herself as she came to terms with her sexuality.

“ ’ .”@CWestphal20 on her own coming out journey and how it’s changed her life.#Pride x #WaveFC pic.twitter.com/D4z9AkbxZE — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) June 1, 2022

“I am out but I still am working through a process of feeling comfortable in my own skin and stepping into spaces as my whole self,” Westphal said in the video. “It’s been a very long journey but with the support of the people around me [it] has allowed me to get to a space where I feel really comfortable doing things like this and being able to be out.”

As part of Pride Month celebrations, Westphal and Portland Thorns defender Madison Pogarch have launched a fundraiser to raise funds for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention non-profit that focuses on LGBTQ+ youth.

Happy JUNE, friends! Pride Month and Mental Health Awareness are two things that @Cwestphal20 & I hold near and dear to our hearts. To celebrate Pride this year, we have set up a fundraiser in which all proceeds will go to the @TrevorProject! Please follow the link in bio! pic.twitter.com/wlSag9Wcr1 — po (@maddiepogarch) June 6, 2022

You can find the link to the fundraiser here. Westphal and Pogarch are giving away prizes to some of the donors.

Congrats to Christen for feeling comfortable talking about her journey so far, and for stepping up to try to help others. Happy Pride!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.