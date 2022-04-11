LA Galaxy’s Samuel Grandsir, Chicharito named to MLS Team of the Week

Fresh off an El Trafico triumph for the LA Galaxy, it’s little surprise that there’s representation on the MLS Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 season, with winger Samuel Grandsir named to the XI and forward Chicharito on the Team of the Week bench.

Grandsir set up both goals in LA’s 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday. His first was an floated cross from the edge of the box to Chicharito at the far post...

...and the second was a no-look low cross to almost the same spot in the far post, completely fooling LAFC’s defense, that was finished by Sega Coulibaly.

BOOM



SEGA MAKES IT 2-0 LA GALAXY pic.twitter.com/foVrtbFx7C — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 10, 2022

It was the second straight start of 2022 for Grandsir, and the second straight terrific performance by the Frenchman. While he initially appeared to be an odd man out with Douglas Costa playing the same position and Kevin Cabral the Designated Player who was given a longer run, Grandsir’s benching appears to have motivated him and he’s been a man on a mission the last two weeks. And it looks like he has ensured more playing time.

Congrats to Samuel and Chicha for the TOTW recognition, and as always, long may the good run continue and the honors to go with it.

