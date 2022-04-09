Fortress defended, rivals defeated: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

You know the vibes. More importantly, you know what’s at stake. This is derby weekend, another chapter in a rivalry becoming more fierce with each 90 minutes played between the two. While LAFC came into the match unbeaten on the season so far, it's LA Galaxy who were protecting an unbeaten run of their own, having never lost to their cross-town rivals while at home. They would keep that unbeaten run going, winning a thriller — with plenty of drama — in a 2-1 final.

For the second week straight Samuel Grandsir got the nod for the start and for the second week straight he made an impact. In the early stages of the match it was the Galaxy to take advantage of their opportunities with Grandsir delivered another perfect pass into the box on silver platter. This time, it was the man of the hour, Chicharito, who got on the end of it for the early lead.

Séga Coulibaly got on the end of another piece of artwork from Grandsir. Without even needing to see his target, he turns and passes all in one motion, finding a running Coulibaly at the far post for the tap in past the LAFC keeper. The goal was the first one in a Galaxy shirt for Séga and gave the G’s a two goal lead heading into the halftime break.

SEGA MAKES IT 2-0 LA GALAXY pic.twitter.com/foVrtbFx7C — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 10, 2022

If Grandsir was the star of the first half, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was the star of the second. LAFC started getting a few more looks at goal, but with Bond between the posts, looking was all they were doing. The best chance for the visitors was this header in the 65th minute that Bond got a beat on just quick enough to get there and put a hand to it, keeping it out.

Bond couldn't save them all, and in the 79th minute the visitors pulled one. back. A shot initially blocked by the keeper bounced right in front of the box for a lurking Arango. The goal — in addition to some injury issues with Bond, but not having any subs left to get him off — created a nervous energy throughout the stadium.

The final moments were filled with drama as it looked like the visitors pulled off a miracle and equalized in the final seconds of the match. However, the referee took a trip to video review and quickly determined offside on the build-up and shortly after blew the final whistle. The win not only ended LAFC’s unbeaten run to start the season, but it kept the Galaxy’s unbeaten run of never losing to their rivals while at home. The team now prepare for a trip to Chicago, where they look to keep this momentum going.

