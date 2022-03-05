Kings of the Queen City: Charlotte FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

It was an historic, record-setting night. With over 74k tickets reportedly sold — with an official attendance of 74,479 — the city of Charlotte was more than ready to welcome Charlotte FC home. LA Galaxy knew this would be a tough one with all the emotions surrounding this match, and knew they had to settle in quick if they wanted to come away with the three points. It took until midway into the second half, but the Galaxy were able to do just that, coming away with a 0-1 win on the road.

We're keeping them busy pic.twitter.com/uJQL6eMx9c — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 6, 2022

For the second straight week, the first half was scoreless for the Galaxy. This time however, they showed a lot more promise, peppering the goal all throughout the first 45. Charlotte came out looking make defense the priority, and some stand-on-head moments from goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, kept the G’s from getting that first goal of the night. The team did well to get chances, finishing the half leading in shots and shots on target, 16 and 3 respectively. Charlotte finished the half with just one shot on goal for the entire half.

With more possession, the Galaxy came out for the second half looking to find the goals that they felt due. It would take a bit into the second half, but the Galaxy would get their lead after an absolute banger from the young Efraín Álvarez. As Charlotte were still arguing a potential penalty at their end, Álavarez took his chance, from distance, and let loose a curler that found the upper 90 of the goal, nicking the post as it found its way into the back of the net.

GOLAZOOOOOO ‼️



EFRAÍN ÁLVAREZ STUNS THIS CROWD pic.twitter.com/q0W2X8ukXs — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 6, 2022

Despite the Galaxy continuing to mash the gas pedal, Kahlina did well to keep the visitors to just one goal on the evening. While the Galaxy will have been hoping for more goals — considering they did dominate the match and put together a ton of opportunities — they will be just as happy to come away with the one goal and three points. LA open the season with two straight wins in two very hard fought matches. They are in for another tough matchup next week when they travel to face the Seattle Sounders, but this is definitely the way they wanted to start the new campaign, with wins.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!