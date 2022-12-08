LA Galaxy acquire $1m in General Allocation Money in trade with Colorado Rapids

The busy season continues with more offseason moves for LA Galaxy. The team announced today they have traded away the former DP signing, to the Colorado Rapids. The move is only surprising in that the team was able to find a partner to take on Cabral, after failing to find the success many had hoped for in LA.

Thank you, Kévin #LAGalaxy acquire $1 million in General Allocation Money from @ColoradoRapids in exchange for Designated Player Kévin Cabral.



https://t.co/lzAgxtTTBR pic.twitter.com/mO9EWRXU2x — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 8, 2022

Galaxy will receive $600k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400k in 2024 General Allocation Money, bringing the total to $1m in GAM for the 23-year-old forward. Additionally, Galaxy will receive a percentage of the transfer fee if Cabral is sold outside of the league. The Galaxy also free up a Designated Roster slot with the trade of Cabral to Colorado.

“We’d like to thank Kévin for his contributions to the Galaxy the past two seasons. We wish him all the best as he continues to build his career with the Colorado Rapids,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement.

In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2021 – 22), Cabral, 23, tallied eight goals and five assists in 65 games played (50 starts) across all competitions. During the 2022 MLS Regular Season, Cabral recorded one goal and three assists in 33 appearances (23 starts). In his first season with the Galaxy in 2021, Cabral logged five goals and two assists in 28 games played (24 starts) across 2,000 minutes played.

We would like to take a moment to thank Kévin for all he did for the Galaxy and wish him the best as he gets a fresh start with the Colorado Rapids.

How do you feel about the trade? Leave a comment below!