San Diego Wave FC’s Kailen Sheridan named NWSL 2022 Goalkeeper of the Year

The NWSL has begun announcing their season-end awards for 2022, and with several San Diego Wave players as finalists in several categories, the team is no doubt hopeful for a few trophies coming their way. They wouldn't have to wait long it seems, as the first award announced, Goalkeeper of the Year, has been given to San Diego keeper, Kailen Sheridan.

Our No. 1 is the league's No. 1.



LFG @Kailen_Sheridan pic.twitter.com/0X2HiowFTt — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 26, 2022

Coming to the team ahead of their inaugural season via trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC, Sheridan cemented her place between the posts from day one. Starting in all 20 of her appearances, the Canadian International kept an outstanding 75% save success rate, with 56 stops, 20 clearances and a really solid eight clean sheets. She even kept out three of four penalties taken against her, giving her the most saves from the spot by goalkeepers this season.

She played a major role in helping San Diego become the second best defense in the league. The defense allowed just 21 goals all season, second-best in the league, and finished their incredible first season having reached the semifinals. This is the second honor for Sheridan, after being named to the 2022 NWSL Best XI just yesterday. With a few more awards left to hand out, San Diego could be looking at even more hardware coming their way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!