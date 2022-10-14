Wave FC’s Girma NWSL Rookie of the Month, on NWSL Team of the Month

In the final month(s) of the 2022 NWSL regular season, Naomi Girma once again got two individual honors, as the San Diego Wave FC defender was voted NWSL Rookie of the Month for September/October, and voted again to the NWSL Team of the Month.

Your @mastercard September Best XI! — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 14, 2022

Girma started and went the distance in four Wave FC matches over the month-plus to close out the regular season, as San Diego racked up a 1W-1L-2D record in that span. That included both the Snapdragon Stadium opener, which broke a league record for single-game attendance, as well as the regular season finale, which may have “just” been a 0-0 draw against the North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon, but was a game in which Girma was absolutely dominant to keep the visitors off the board.

This is Girma’s second Rookie of the Month award this season, joining her honor for April/May. Her two Rookie of the Month honors mean she’s the only player this season to take two of that award this year.

For the second time this season, @naomi_girma is the @ally Rookie of the Month! pic.twitter.com/30Qlb21S9B — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 14, 2022

Furthermore, Girma has been on NWSL Team of the Month four times this season, with her missing only from the July team because she missed most of the month on international duty at the Concacaf W Championship. It’s great to see her get the recognition, and obviously this should be a good omen for season awards for her, but wait and see on that front. Congrats to Naomi for the double award haul!

