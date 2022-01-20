LA Galaxy re-sign midfielder Victor Vazquez

The LA Galaxy have brought back their veteran playmaker from last season, announcing on Wednesday they have re-signed midfielder Victor Vazquez on a one-year deal, with a club option for the 2023 season.

The 34-year-old was the main creative outlet for LA in his first season with the club, notching three goals and six assists in 28 league appearances.

“Victor is one of the most intelligent soccer players that I’ve been around and we’re thrilled to bring him back for another season,” said head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement.

Vazquez and Vanney go way back, obviously, with their success together at Toronto FC, and while the Spaniard can no longer be counted on for over 2,000 minutes and 15 assists in a season, he stayed healthy in 2021 and that was a good sign for him and the team. If Vanney can continue to manage his minutes and put players around him who can pick up the slack when it comes to defense, then he can continue to ping balls onto Chicharito’s head that go into the net and everyone is happy.

It looks like the Galaxy’s current roster of signed players to the first team is at 25, so expect a few more moves before the season opens in about six weeks.

