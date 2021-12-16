San Diego Wave FC flip Kristie Mewis to Gotham FC

San Diego Wave FC picked Kristie Mewis from the Houston Dash with their first pick in Thursday’s NWSL expansion draft, and immediately flipped her, sending her to Gotham FC in a trade. In exchange, San Diego received $200,000 in allocation money.

In the moment, it’s a smart deal for San Diego. Mewis seems to be seriously interested in potentially playing in England for personal reasons, and has been training this offseason with Tottenham Hotspur. With the uncertainty surrounding Mewis’ desire to play in the NWSL, it makes sense for San Diego to flip her to Gotham FC, and pick up a big sum of money to bolster their coffers as they build their first roster.

Obviously, when Mewis is in form, she can be a top player in the NWSL. But if she isn’t joining up with the new club, then that’s a waste of a pick for San Diego. Doing this worked out in the immediate term and we’ll see down the road if it was a smart move or not for Gotham, and San Diego.

